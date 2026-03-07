Paso Robles High School opens long-awaited aquatics center

After nearly a decade of waiting, student athletes at Paso Robles High School are making a big splash, literally! The brand-new aquatics center is officially open, marking the completion of a project fueled by Measure M bond funds.

On opening day, the Bearcats swim, dive, and water polo teams were the first to jump into the state-of-the-art facility.

"I'm just really proud to be a Bearcat today," said water polo player Keely Smith.

For years, Paso Robles High’s aquatic athletes were forced to travel to the municipal pool across town for practices and competitions, a logistical challenge that cut into training time.

"We're not going to have to make a 15-minute drive across town," said swimmer Sunset Makarow-Sanchez. "We can get way more practice time and be more prepared for our meets."

Assistant Swim and Water Polo Coach Duane McRoy, who has served Paso High since 1994, says the new facility will reshape the program.

"There were times it was frustrating," McRoy recalled. "We would qualify for CIF, but we’d have to go to another school to host it. Now the motivation is even better. We finally have something here."

The aquatics center was funded through Measure M, a $95 million general obligation bond passed in the November 8, 2016 election. Principal Michael Susank praised the community for making the project a reality.

"This community knows the decades of tireless work and dedication that have gone into making this new aquatic center a reality," he said.

McRoy admits the moment is emotional.

"It’s hard to hold back some of the tears from the happiness and the memories we’ve had in the past," he said. "Now they'll be made here."

The first alumni meet is already on the calendar for next Saturday, giving past Bearcats a chance to experience the new space.

For the athletes who have been waiting for years, having a pool on campus means more than convenience.

"It's going to feel like we're part of the sports community at Paso High," said Smith.