Paso Robles High School principal arrested on suspicion of drunk driving

Police say Paso Robles High School Principal Megan Fletcher was arrested Monday on suspicion of driving under the influence.

According to the Paso Robles Police Department, school district staff notified the department’s school resource officer that Fletcher was possibly under the influence of alcohol. The officer made contact with Fletcher and determined that she had driven to the high school campus that morning while under the influence.

Fletcher was reportedly taken into custody and transported to the police department for processing. She was released after booking.

Police say there were no traffic collisions or injuries involved.

The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District announced late Monday afternoon that Fletcher had been immediately placed on paid administrative leave and that Assistant Principal Mike Susank would be acting as interim principal.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the school district said, "At no point was there any danger to students or staff. The campus remained safe, and school operations continued without interruption."

District officials said they could not provide any further information about the alleged DUI incident involving Fletcher; however, they shared some details about a separate incident that occurred in June 2025, saying, "Fletcher was involved in a traffic incident while operating a District vehicle while traveling to a work related, out of town conference. The incident was reported to CHP. Fletcher was not charged with a hit-and-run as is being rumored."

Fletcher has been principal at Paso Robles High since the 2023-24 school year.