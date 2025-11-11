Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityPaso Robles

Actions

Paso Robles High School principal placed on leave

Paso Robles High School
KSBY
Paso Robles High School
Posted
and last updated

Paso Robles High School Principal Megan Fletcher has reportedly been placed on paid administrative leave.

In a message sent to parents on Monday, Paso Robles Joint Unified School District officials said they could not share any further details at this time due to it being a "confidential personnel matter."

Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Mike Susank was announced as the Acting Interim Principal.

KSBY News reached out to a school district representative for more information, but has not yet received a response.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community