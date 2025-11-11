Paso Robles High School principal placed on leave

Paso Robles High School Principal Megan Fletcher has reportedly been placed on paid administrative leave.

In a message sent to parents on Monday, Paso Robles Joint Unified School District officials said they could not share any further details at this time due to it being a "confidential personnel matter."

Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Mike Susank was announced as the Acting Interim Principal.

KSBY News reached out to a school district representative for more information, but has not yet received a response.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.