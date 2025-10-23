Paso Robles High School students gear up to debut Haunted Maze project

Students at Paso Robles High School have been hard at work building their Haunted Maze project for Halloween. Now, they're getting ready to make their community debut.

2025 marks the second year that students are putting together the project, and they predict this year will be even better than last.

With some help from the Paso Robles Lions Club, the high school's leadership, business, construction, art, and drama clubs are all collaborating to bring the maze to life.

This year's creation is inspired by the story of "La Llorona," which one student explains is a cultural legend.

"It's a tale in Mexican folklore that parents kind of use to like scare their children into going to bed, eating their vegetables, [or] just basically doing the right thing," Janeli Avila, a sophomore at Paso Robles High School, said.

Another student involved in creating the haunted maze told KSBY that people's reactions to the project have already been gratifying.

"As people went through, I could hear them screaming [and] having fun. It was a very amazing experience," Lucie Hiteshew, a Paso Robles High School sophomore, said.

According to the Paso Robles Lions Club's website, the haunted maze will run from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, from 5 to 8 p.m. each night.

The maze is located in the Paso Robles High School parking lot.

Tickets at the door will cost $5 for teens and adults and $3 for kids 10 years old and under.