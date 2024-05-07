Paso Robles hosts Super Summer Sign-Up Party for seasonal youth aquatic programs

Paso Robles Recreation Services is hosting the Super Summer Sign-Up Party at Centennial Park on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in preparation for the upcoming pool-friendly season and school break.

This event is free for the community and aims to provide early in-person registration for summer swim lessons as well as for all summer camps and classes for children and teens. The city's aquatic staff is scheduled to be present in order to answer questions about the summer programs.

Some of the programs on offer are private and group swim lessons for a range of different ages and skill levels, aquatic fitness programs, and Adaptive Aquatics, which is a custom class for participants with intellectual disabilities. Aquatic classes are held at the Paso Robles Municipal Pool and the Centennial Pool.

In addition to registration opportunities and information, there will be a variety of free activities and giveaways from local vendors and city aquatic instructors, including Mother's Day card making, shaved ice and popcorn, karate demonstrations, and balloon creations from a certain "favorite" mermaid.

Attending families will receive one free public swim pool pass for use at the city’s pools this summer for every camp or class registration processed at the event, valued at $5 each. Online registration for summer swim lessons will begin on Monday.

For more information on summer activities and registration, visit their website.