Paso Robles hosts the 8th annual Art in the Park event

Paso Robles City Park welcomed the 8th annual Art in the Park, featuring works from approximately 135 artists and craft designers. Attendees enjoyed a wide range of art, including jewelry, glass, paintings, drawings, photography, mixed media, and more. Artists submitted work in specific categories and displayed and sold pieces based on their approval.

Local artist Kirsten “Blue Lotus” Casey described the event as fostering a unique sense of community, “Paso has an appreciation for art. Like, obviously you look around and there's always people coming into the park. There's always interested, interested people, locals and otherwise. Though everybody works for themself, it becomes this community of artists that are like, like colleagues in a way, even though we're all independent.”

Event organizers say about 7,000 people attend the two-day festival each year.