Paso Robles launching new study to improve child care accessibility

The City of Paso Robles is partnering with CAPSLO on a new study aimed at making childcare more accessible to the local workforce.

“In medium-income households, childcare is going to consume 24% of that family's budget if they have two children in care, and that's more than housing,“ says Shana Paulson, CAPSLO Childcare Resource Connection Director.

“Business owners have expressed that lack of sufficient childcare services is a limiting factor in their ability to hire additional workers,” says Paul Sloan, Paso Robles Economic Development Manager.

The study is launching this summer and will assess the current level of childcare services in the county and identify areas for improvement.

According to Sloan, 1 in 5 jobs in the city is supported by tourism.

"People working in hospitality may be working evenings and weekends, so it's very important that child care services address the specific needs of our local working families and local businesses," he says.

Paulson says the results will be obtained through focus groups, surveys, and direct contact with current childcare providers.

“Our surveys are going to be asking if they have an interest in expanding their license capacity and if they've experienced any barriers trying to do so in the past, or if they imagine there might be barriers to them being able to get an expanded license,” she says.

The $8,000 study is funded by Economic Development Funds and is part of the city’s five-year Economic Strategic Plan.

The study will run through the summer, with results coming in the fall.

If you are a local child care provider and would like to be involved in the study, you can email marielarodriguez@capslo.org or visit CAPSLO's website.