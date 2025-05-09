Paso Robles man faces over 100 years to life in prison for child sex crimes

A jury found Francisco Pablo Zaragoza Guzman, 46, of Paso Robles, guilty of nine counts of child sexual abuse involving multiple victims under the age of 14, including three under the age of 10, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced on Thursday.

Guzman was convicted of two counts of sexual penetration and one count of oral copulation of a child under 10, along with six counts of lewd acts involving force or fear.

The jury also found true a special enhancement for abusing several young victims, opening the door for multiple life sentences.

According to the district attorney's office the crimes happened in Paso Robles and Santa Maria between 2006 and 2013.

Jurors heard testimony from survivors, law enforcement, and experts on the trauma of childhood sexual abuse.

"I commend the two brave survivors who were courageous to report the horrific abuse they were forced to endure as young children. Their resilience has enabled them to testify in court and to endure the pressure of cross examination by an experienced criminal defense lawyer. The guilty verdicts are a step toward justice and the ongoing process of healing," said Dow.

Guzman faces over 100 years to life in prison. Sentencing is set for June 6 in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.