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Paso Robles man killed in Hwy 46 head-on crash

The crash happened early Saturday morning in Kern County
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A Paso Robles man was one of two drivers who died in a crash on Highway 46 in Wasco over the weekend.

According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday east of Kurt Road.

Investigators say a 20-year-old man from Wasco, identified as Gael Salto Fernandez, was driving eastbound on the highway when, for unknown reasons, his 2011 Toyota Corolla went into the oncoming lanes, crashing head-on into a Toyota Prius driven by Stanley Carbajal, 36, of Paso Robles.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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