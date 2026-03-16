Paso Robles man killed in Hwy 46 head-on crash

A Paso Robles man was one of two drivers who died in a crash on Highway 46 in Wasco over the weekend.

According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday east of Kurt Road.

Investigators say a 20-year-old man from Wasco, identified as Gael Salto Fernandez, was driving eastbound on the highway when, for unknown reasons, his 2011 Toyota Corolla went into the oncoming lanes, crashing head-on into a Toyota Prius driven by Stanley Carbajal, 36, of Paso Robles.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.