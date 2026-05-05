Paso Robles man sentenced for stealing from Atascadero employer

According to the District Attorney's office a Paso Robles man has been sentenced to four years and four months in state prison after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from his employer over more than four years.

Authorities say Robert Conrad Vasquez, 38, formerly served as Chief Financial Officer at Scott O'Brien Fire and Safety Company in Atascadero.

From February 2019 through September 2023, officials say Vasquez stole company funds to pay his monthly rent and make frequent payments toward his personal credit card debts.

Vasquez was convicted of five felony counts of grand theft and one misdemeanor count of possessing an assault weapon.

He also reportedly admitted the thefts were related felonies involving a taking of more than $100,000. He entered a no contest plea back in February.

“Today’s sentence in the Robert Conrad Vasquez case sends a clear message: when a trusted employee steals from a local small business, it is not just a crime on the books, it is a profound betrayal that threatens the jobs and stability that business provides to our community. Embezzlement of hundreds of thousands of dollars from Scott O’Brien Fire and Safety didn’t just hurt one owner—it undermined a small business that protects lives and employs local families, and that kind of conduct drags down our local economy. In our criminal and victim justice system, we will continue to stand with small business owners, hold white-collar offenders accountable, and fight to ensure that those who abuse positions of trust face serious consequences,” said District Attorney Dan Dow.



The judge ordered Vasquez be remanded to the custody of the Sheriff’s Office so he can be taken to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to begin serving his sentence.