Paso Robles marks MLK Day with community service projects

Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Paso Robles was more than a celebration; it was a call to action.

For the first time, the city’s annual MLK Day event expanded beyond speeches and gatherings to include hands-on service projects honoring Dr. King’s legacy of unity, freedom, and community responsibility.

The celebration featured guest speakers who shared messages of togetherness and civic responsibility. It also involved two community service projects.

"It’s a wonderful day for the community to get together. And this year, having the service project makes it even sweeter to get the community giving back," said Leonor Buza, volunteer and Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Director of Student Services.

One project focused on assembling care packages for the local homeless population ahead of the annual Point-in-Time Count on January 27.

The second project took place at Robbins Field in downtown Paso Robles, where community members joined a mulch beautification effort. Participants said adding tangible improvements to the park gave them a sense of accomplishment.

Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “Everybody can be great, because everybody can serve.” On Monday, dozens of Paso Robles residents embodied that message. The original volunteer registration counted 55 people, but city officials say the actual number climbed even higher, closer to 70.

For many, the day was an opportunity to reflect on Dr. King’s vision for unity.

"We need to really start coming together… bringing America back the way it is, bringing the black man and the white man together, bringing that love and unity," Pastor Vern Haynes remarked.

Mekdes Siegrest is the President of the Paso Robles High School Black Student Union and said she believes Dr. King would have been proud to see the community working side-by-side in service.

"I think he would just be so happy to see people coming together on this day, not even just about him, but helping out in our community and giving back," Siegrest said.

Organizers hope that introducing service projects into the MLK Day tradition will inspire year-round community engagement. As one participant put it, "Giving your time and your effort to support your community and help it grow" is at the heart of Dr. King’s legacy.