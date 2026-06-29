Paso Robles native makes racing history

A Paso Robles native made history at the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio.

Maddi Gordon, 22, earned her first Top Fuel victory on Sunday, June 28 becoming only the eighth woman in NHRA's 75-year history to win in the sport's premier category.

The win came in just her 10th Top Fuel start. Gordon made her professional driving debut in March at the 2026 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season opener.

The Templeton High School graduate celebrated the milestone alongside her father, Doug Gordon, a three-time Top Alcohol Funny Car world champion, who also won his class the same day.

Maddi grew up racing with Gordon Family Racing, the family's Paso Robles-based operation, where she first worked as a crew member before taking over driving responsibilities in 2024.

Her mechanical knowledge and driving skills caught the attention of NHRA team owner Ron Capps, who added her to his organization last year.