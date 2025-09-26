Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Paso Robles opens applications for MLK Jr. event planning committee

The City of Paso Robles is inviting residents to apply for a position in planning and organizing the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, scheduled for Jan. 20, 2026.

The event will honor Dr. King’s legacy through a community-wide day of service.

Applications are now open for community members who wish to contribute to the planning and execution of the long-standing event, which has been celebrated in Paso Robles since the 1990s.

Volunteers will reportedly work alongside city staff to create a celebration that reflects Dr. King’s powerful message, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, what are you doing for others?”

Originally established as a federal holiday by President Bill Clinton, MLK Day was intended to encourage Americans to volunteer and serve their communities.

The responsibilities of the nine-person working group include event planning, community outreach and promotion, fundraising, and organizing a service project.

The group plans to meet bimonthly on the first and third Mondays of each month from 5–6 p.m. at Centennial Park, beginning after a kickoff event on Oct. 14.

According to city representatives, volunteers must be 18 years old or older and have a passion for making a positive impact in their community.

Applications can be submitted:

  • Online through the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration portal
  • In person at the Centennial Park registration desk (Monday–Thursday, noon to 5 p.m.)
  • By email to recservices@prcity.com
  • By mail to:
    Recreation Services C/O MLK Working Group, 600 Nickerson Drive, Paso Robles, CA 93446

The deadline to apply is Oct. 3 at 5 p.m.

Click here to learn more about the celebration!

For questions or more information, contact Recreation Services at recservices@prcity.com.

