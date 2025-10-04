Paso Robles police and fire departments to hold active shooter training

The Paso Robles Police and Fire departments are partnering to conduct active shooter response training next week.

The training will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 7 and Thursday, Oct. 9, at the former Georgia Brown school campus, located at 525 36th St. Officials advise residents and visitors not to be alarmed by the increased presence of emergency personnel in the area on those dates.

According to police officials, the likelihood of active shooter or rapid response incidents is rising across the United States, making preparedness efforts increasingly important.

The departments plan to conduct similar trainings in the coming months.