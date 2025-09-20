Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Paso Robles police and fire services to host open house

The Paso Robles Police Department and Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services will be hosting an "Open House" on Wednesday, September 24, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Open House will take place at the Public Safety Center, located at 900 Park Street.

Attendees can enjoy displays of police vehicles and fire engines, drone and motorcycle demonstrations, a 911 for kids program, and an opportunity to meet the staff of the Paso Robles Police and Fire Departments.

Guided tours of the facility will also be available, offering a behind-the-scenes look at daily operations.

