Paso Robles police arrest attempted murder suspect

Paso Robles police arrested a man wanted in connection with an early morning shooting on Labor Day.

According to the Paso Robles Police Department, just before 2 a.m. on September 1, officers were made aware of a shooting victim at a local hospital. The shooting had apparently occurred about two hours earlier in the 700 block of 34th Street.

Police say they were able to identify the suspect as Noe Tapia-Sandoval, 27, of Paso Robles.

Early in the morning on September 2, the San Luis Obispo County Regional SWAT Team executed search warrants at two locations in Paso Robles – the 700 block of 30th Street and the 500 block of Arleen Street.

Police say Tapia-Sandoval was taken into custody at the 30th Street location where investigators also found an unregistered AR-15-style rifle.

The firearm used in the shooting, however, is believed to be a handgun, which police say has not been located.

Tapia-Sandoval was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police say the shooting was the result of a dispute. The victim reportedly suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

The Paso Robles Police Department is asking anyone with further information about this incident to call (805) 237-6464 or contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.