Paso Robles Police arrest suspect after armed threat incident

On March 5, 2026, around 9:55 p.m., Paso Robles Police responded to a report of a man pointing a handgun at another man's head on the 3300 block of Spring Street, threatening his life. The victim managed to escape unharmed, while the suspect fled north from the scene and was not immediately found.

Following an ongoing investigation, police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Irvin Hernandez. Then on Sunday, detectives located Hernandez and secured arrest and search warrants for his apartment in the 3400 block of Spring Street. The San Luis Obispo Regional SWAT Team assisted in serving the warrants, temporarily evacuating part of the apartment complex for safety.

Hernandez was taken into custody without incident, and no injuries were reported.