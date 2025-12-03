Paso Robles police join Santa Claus during festive family event in Paso Robles

Christmas is still a few weeks away, but Santa Claus is making some early visits to the Central Coast.

The Paso Robles Police Department and the Department of Emergency Services

joined Santa Claus on Tuesday night as he headed through Oak Park.

Families gathered to meet Santa Claus and talk with local public safety personnel.

Attendees also enjoyed free hot chocolate, candy canes, and photo-ops with Saint Nick.

"It's a family event for us. It's a community event for us. It's great to celebrate together and bring the community together," Leo Ontiveros, a Paso Robles resident attending the event with his family, said.

If you missed Tuesday night's event, you still have a chance to meet Santa and his merry band of local emergency responders on Wednseday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Centennial Park.