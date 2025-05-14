Paso Robles police provide update on investigation into child's death

On Saturday, Paso Robles police detectives believe Briant ReyesEstrada left his son in his car in the parking lot of the Paso Robles Inn, where he worked, resulting in the boy's death. The high temperature in Paso Robles that day was 99 degrees.

Detectives say it's likely the 6-year-old boy passed out in the car before succumbing to his injuries, but they’re waiting for the autopsy results to confirm the cause of death and any prior injuries the child may have sustained.

“I've been here for 27 years, and this is the first case of a child dying in a car due to heat exposure that I can recall," said Detective Bureau Commander Tod Rehner.

Rehner says this case is all hands on deck. Three teams of investigators were sent to the Paso Robles Inn, Twin Cities Community Hospital, and the home of the child who died. Detectives say multiple people were questioned, and the answers they gave didn't line up with what the suspect told investigators.

"When a tragedy like this happens, we want all detectives to be involved, get as much information as we possibly can," Rehner added. "We're trying to give a voice to those who can't speak anymore."

Both Rehner and Deputy Chief Randy Harris say they’ve never seen anything like this, and children aren't as equipped at handling hot temperatures as adults are.

“What typically happens is the body tries to compensate for elevated heat for a while," Harris said. "So, typical sweating, air movement over the skin, helps us regulate our body temperature a little bit better. Unfortunately, inside a car, you don't have that breeze blowing through.”

ReyesEstrada remains behind bars at the San Luis Obispo County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment Wednesday morning.