Paso Robles resident celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday

An active resident at the Traditions at River Oaks retirement home in Paso Robles celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday.

Lou Phillips shared that she has 3 sons and 1 daughter. Her husband was killed in a construction accident during the 70's, leaving her to continue raising her family on her own.

But now, she has a huge family to love. Phillips says she has 22 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. She also loves to socialize and spend time with people.

Matt Williams, one of Phillips' sons, shared, "I met one of her friends literally from childhood and asked her, as my mom always been this outgoing. She said, "' Oh, honey, we've been having tea parties in her backyard, and we were five years old." So I would say her hobby is being with people and love and on them and then just visiting," he said.

Phillips says she likes to stay active and take her vitamins to maintain a healthy and long life.