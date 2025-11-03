Paso Robles residents reminded to keep storm drains clear ahead of future storms

People in Paso Robles are being reminded to keep storm drains clear ahead of future storms.

“Keeping drains clean helps water flow freely during rainstorms, protects property, and keeps our streets safe,” the City announced in a press release.

That includes sweeping or mowing fallen leaves and clearing leaves from sidewalks, driveways and yards.

The City suggests moving leaves into mulch as an easy way to “reduce cleanup and provide natural nutrients to your lawn” and reminds people to dispose properly of leaves collected, such as putting them in a green waste bin, and avoid raking them into the street where they can clog storm drains.

For more information on the City’s stormwater division, click here.