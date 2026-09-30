Paso Robles road maintenance to cause closure starting on Wednesday

Starting Wednesday, September 30 the intersection of Vine Street at 16th Street will be temporarily closed in Paso Robles.

City officials say crews will demolish the existing pavement and install a new concrete cross gutter.

Vine Street at 16th Street will be closed each day starting Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It is expected to fully reopen by October 9th.

Officials with the City of Paso Robles say a traffic plate will be placed at the end of the day to allow traffic to continue.

Detour signs will also be posted to direct drivers around the construction area.

Money for this project is being funded by Measure I-24 sales tax, that was approved by the community to support local road improvements and maintenance.