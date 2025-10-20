Paso Robles road repairs and downtown parking lot renovations

The City of Paso Robles Public Works Department is breaking ground on two major infrastructure improvement projects this week, targeting residential road conditions and downtown parking access.

Starting Monday, October 20 construction crews began work on the Crestline/Fairview Neighborhood Road Repairs Project, funded by Measure I-24, a voter-approved half-cent supplemental sales tax.

The project involves:



Removing old pavement

Smoothing and leveling the road base

Repaving with new pavement

Adding fresh road markings

In preparation, crews have distributed door hangers to affected residents and will begin with initial work such as potholing utilities, lowering utility covers, adjusting driveways, constructing rolled curbs, and conducting localized dig-out repairs.

To ensure public safety and work efficiency, “no parking” signs will be placed in active construction areas throughout the neighborhood. Paving operations are scheduled to begin late next month, with full project completion expected by January 2026.

Also the Downtown Parking Lot Renovation Project, enters its second phase starting the week of October 27. The focus is the lot commonly known as the Marv’s Pizza parking lot.

Improvements will include:



Fresh pavement resurfacing

New concrete gutters for drainage

Decorative string (bistro) lighting

Upgraded streetlights

Increased ADA parking

Enhanced safety and aesthetics

Officials say construction will be phased to ensure continuous business access and minimize disruption to downtown activity. The say the renovations aim to improve traffic flow, boost safety for pedestrians and drivers, and make the downtown experience more visually inviting for residents and visitors alike.

The upgrades are funded by the City’s General Fund with additional support from an EVC Grant to install electric vehicle charging stations. The first phase, located at the 12th and Railroad parking lot, is currently underway and expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

For project updates and details on other city improvements click here: bit.ly/prcityprojects.