Paso Robles school district responds to concerns over coach's social media comments

Some Paso Robles residents spoke out at the school district’s recent board meeting, voicing their concerns about comments made by an athletic coach on social media.

“Tonight I'm asking that our district and our board have some humanity and look into the post at least and take the proper action,” said Hunter Breese. “We should not be putting up with anyone calling for political violence on either side.”

Breese said that following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, one athletic coach in the district posted concerning messages on their personal social media account.

“I am deeply troubled that a district employee, someone entrusted with mentoring young women, has chosen to publicly post comments that imply a public figure deserved to be murdered,” said Vanessa Harris.

In a statement released by the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District on Friday, the superintendent stated, “If a staff member or coach shares something online that many find upsetting, the District cannot legally take disciplinary action based on personal speech alone, unless it affects their ability to do their job or harms students.”

Additionally, the district said it is conducting an internal investigation into the allegations.

Randall Jordan, Chairman of the Republican Party of San Luis Obispo County, said their response isn't enough.

“There is no place for someone entrusted with our children posting vile comments praising the assassination of Charlie Kirk,” Jordan said. “It is not poor judgment, it is evil.”

KSBY News reached out to the school board and coach at the center of the allegations but has not received a response as of the time of broadcast.