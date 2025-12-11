Paso Robles seeks sponsors to keep holiday lights shining

Paso Robles City Park is shining bright with holiday lights through Jan. 1, 2025. The city is inviting community members to become sponsors for this year’s “Paso Lights,” along with the New Year’s Eve concert and bonfire.

All donations will help keep the Paso Robles trees glowing throughout the holiday season. Sponsors can choose from different tiers, including Twinkle, Sparkle, and Blaze, with each level offering unique benefits for annual event supporters.

If you're looking to contribute, you can go to prcity.com to make a donation and help light up the city.