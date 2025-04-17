Paso Robles selects new city manager

Paso Robles has selected its next city manager.

Following closed-session discussion at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, it was announced that council members have chosen Chris Huot for the role.

An employment agreement for him will brought forward at the next council meeting.

Huot has been serving as acting city manager since former city manager Ty Lewis entered into a settlement agreement with the city earlier this year.

The agreement meant all issues related to a claim Lewis had previously filed against the city are now resolved.