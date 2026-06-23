Paso Robles Senior Center to host Resource Fair for older adults

The Paso Robles Senior Center is teaming up with local nonprofits and organizations to spread information about important services for older adults.

The center's Community Resource Fair is aimed at older adults, veterans and their family members, providing an opportunity to learn about services such as health and wellness programs, housing assistance, senior living options, transportation services and veteran resources.

The fair is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, at the Paso Robles Senior Center, located at 270 Scott Street. Admission is free.

The event intends to provide people with an opportunity to discover local programs and ask questions about services that benefit individuals and families.

