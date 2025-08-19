Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityPaso Robles

Actions

Paso Robles senior living community celebrates new mother with surprise shower

creston-village-new-mom-01.jpg
Creston Village Assisted Living &amp; Memory Care
creston-village-new-mom-01.jpg
creston-village-new-mom-02.jpg
creston-village-new-mom-03.jpg
Posted

Residents and staff at Creston Village Assisted Living and Memory Care hosted a surprise baby shower for a dining services employee, bringing together about 75 people in the living community.

Maria Barrera, who recently welcomed her son, Ezra, received baby supplies ranging from wipes and toys to diapers. The event, held in the facility's dining room, also included parenting advice offered by residents who raised children of their own.

creston-village-new-mom-02.jpg

Barrera's son Ezra was born Aug. 11. The celebration, organizers said, was a chance to honor a new mother while connecting generations within the senior living community.

creston-village-new-mom-03.jpg

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community