Paso Robles senior living community celebrates new mother with surprise shower

Residents and staff at Creston Village Assisted Living and Memory Care hosted a surprise baby shower for a dining services employee, bringing together about 75 people in the living community.

Maria Barrera, who recently welcomed her son, Ezra, received baby supplies ranging from wipes and toys to diapers. The event, held in the facility's dining room, also included parenting advice offered by residents who raised children of their own.

Creston Village Assisted Living & Memory Care

Barrera's son Ezra was born Aug. 11. The celebration, organizers said, was a chance to honor a new mother while connecting generations within the senior living community.