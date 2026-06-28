Paso Robles unveils entertainment lineup for July 4th celebration at Barney Schwartz Park

The City of Paso Robles and Travel Paso have announced the entertainment lineup for their annual July 4th celebration at Barney Schwartz Park. The event aims to provide public entertainment while also being a formal recognition of our national heritage.

The evening's entertainment will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a performance by Garden Party, a local group playing music from the 1960s and 1970s, including songs by Steely Dan, America, and James Taylor.

During this time, the park's Fun Zone and local food trucks will also be available to attendees.

At 7:15 p.m., the dance band Steppin’ Out will perform high-energy songs from artists like Bruno Mars, as well as classic hits from Selena and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Following the musical performances, a formal Presentation of Colors will take place.

This joint ceremony will involve the North County Veterans Color Guard, composed of members from Paso Robles American Legion Post 50, Paso Robles VFW Post 10965, Templeton American Legion Post 220, Atascadero VFW Post 2814, and active-duty soldiers from the United States Army Signal Activity at Camp Roberts.

City of Paso Robles

“We wanted to create a moment of unity and gratitude before the celebration in the sky begins,” said event coordinator Lynda Plescia. “Bringing these veteran groups together on stage, followed by a live performance of the National Anthem, will be an unforgettable highlight of the night.”

Callie Twisselman, a rising country artist from Shandon, is scheduled to perform the National Anthem following the color guard presentation.

The fireworks finale is set to begin at 9 p.m.

Organizers advise attendees to be in their seats or viewing areas before the fireworks finale begins.