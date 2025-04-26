Paso Robles urges proper pool drainage

Out of concern for the environment, the city of Paso Robles is advising people to think twice before draining their pool.

Paso Robles Stormwater Program Manager Kim Porter says this is a popular time of year for people to drain their pools and put in fresh water for the summer.

While pool owners are allowed to drain their pools, Porter tells me there are some guidelines people should follow to ensure that everyone stays safe.

“The first thing we want you to do is try to infiltrate it into your yard,” Porter explains. “The second option you have is to put it in your sanitary sewer clean out, which is usually located in the front part of your yard.”

She says the third and least preferred way is to drain it to the street.

Porter says people should avoid putting chemicals in their pool for a few days before draining it to prevent environmental damage.

She says that improper drainage affects everyone, not just pool owners, since the flows directly into the river without treatment, picking up pollutants on the way.

Local pool owner Tim Eckles says the last time he drained his pool, he used the water for the pine tree in his backyard.

“I can understand it being desirable to contain water on the property and doing something useful with it," he said.

Porter says that if you are planning on discharging pool water to the street or sanitary sewer, please call the city to notify them first.