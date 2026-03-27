Paso Robles weed abatement inspections

Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services is reminding residents and property owners to comply with the city's Weed Abatement Ordinance ahead of property inspections beginning May 12.

The ordinance aims to decrease fire hazards caused by vegetative growth and the accumulation of combustible debris.

Officials stated that property owners must maintain their entire properties to meet these requirements, not just their front yards.

The department is urging residents to do their part to minimize danger to their own properties and their neighbors.

Anyone with questions or needing a list of contractors who perform weed abatement and lot cleaning can call Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services at 805-227-7560.