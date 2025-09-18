Paso Robles Wine Country Virtual Auction to fund scholarships for local students

This week marks the start of the 5th annual Paso Robles Wine Country Virtual Auction benefiting students on the Central Coast.

Wine enthusiasts can bid on more than 30 packages, from weekend getaways to one-of-a-kind wine country experiences to rare bottles that cannot be found in stores.

Proceeds go to the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance Foundation, which recently awarded $18,000 in scholarships to 12 graduating seniors from Paso Robles, Templeton, and Atascadero high schools.

KSBY senior reporter Shannon MacNeil spoke to Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance Foundation marketing director Krista Smith about the auction's impact on local families.

"There are quite a few [students] that are going to four-year universities because they are able to get financial assistance from scholarships like these. So, it really makes a difference in the lives of these students," Smith said. "Personally, as a first-generation university graduate, I really understand the impact of scholarships like these. So it's really great to see the impact that we're able to have in the community where we all live and work."

Community members can place their bids online from now until Friday.

More information about the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance Foundation and its initiatives can be found here.