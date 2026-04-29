Paso Robles winery named Winery of the Year USA at 2026 London Wine Competition

A Central Coast winery is gaining international recognition after taking home top honors at the 2026 International London Wine Competition.

Le Vigne Winery, a second-generation, family-owned estate in Paso Robles, was named The London Wine Competition Winery of the Year U.S.A. on April 22.

The winery also claimed four Gold Medals and won Wine of the Year U.S.A. for its Acquarello Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve.

Now in its ninth year, the competition is organized by the Beverage Trade Network. It evaluates entries across three weighted criteria: Quality, Value, and Packaging.

Quality receives double weight in the final score calculation to emphasize the drinking experience while still accounting for price positioning and shelf appeal.

A panel of active trade professionals, including wine buyers, four Master Sommeliers, and six Masters of Wine, blind-tastes the entries before factoring in price and packaging.

Le Vigne Winery planted its first estate grapes in 1982 when Paso Robles had only a handful of wineries.

The facility was built in 1995 and uses sustainable vineyard practices to produce Bordeaux, Rhone, and Italian varietals.