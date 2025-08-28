Paso Robles Youth Arts Center gets new kitchen through community funding

On Thursday, the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center unveiled its brand new state of the art teaching kitchen.

“We started with a dream,” said Barby Wunsch, the Executive Director of Paso Robles Youth Arts Center.

“It's important for us to find the next generation of those that love to cook, not only learning the opportunities of cooking healthy and inspiring others at home, but making it less intimidating,” said Molly Scott with JUSTIN Vineyards and Winery.

The culinary facility was made possible through a community grant from JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery, which serves northern San Luis Obispo County.

Wunsch tells me that with 8 weeks worth of cooking classes only costing $15 per person, she hopes to reach plenty of youth.

“We are located intentionally at 32nd and Spring St. near the affordable housing development, where we can really serve kids that don't have as many opportunities and expose them to the arts and all the benefits that come from exploring the arts,” she said.

The new facility features a full pantry, commercial grade fridge, modern appliances donated by Idler's Home, and even an ice machine.

According to Scott, investing in the arts is more important than ever.

“The amount of opportunities for the youth and outside extracurricular activities, goes just beyond the sports that are second nature for us," she said. "Dive deep and look for opportunities to expand within the arts programs.”

Wunsch says she's excited for the new facility and hope it helps in “building confidence, making new friends, learning new skills, and just really getting the opportunity to thrive.”