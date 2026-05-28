Paso Wine Fest 2026 draws nearly 3,500 from 38 states

Nearly 3,500 tickets were issued for Paso Wine Fest 2026 according to organizers, as wine lovers from 38 states visited Paso Robles for a three-day celebration of wine, food, and community.

Organizers say about 66% of attendees traveled from outside San Luis Obispo County, and nearly 65% were first-time festival guests. Organizers noted more than 50% of attendees were under the age of 45, signaling growing momentum among younger wine consumers.

"Paso Wine Fest continues to grow and attract new audiences each year, proving there is still strong excitement around wine when it's paired with authentic experiences and a sense of place," Joel Peterson, CEO of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance, said. "Paso Robles brings together incredible wine, great food, welcoming hospitality, and a fun, genuine community, and people want to be part of that energy."

The event held earlier this month kicked off with the sold-out Paired Paso wine and food pairing competition, where 11 winery and chef teams competed for top honors. Cairn Wine Cellars with Chef Candice Custodio of Club Sup Sup earned the Judges' Choice Award. Le Cuvier Winery with in-house Chef Kyle Baca and Tobin James Cellars with private Chef Sam Eitel tied for the People's Choice Award.

At the Grand Tasting, 127 wineries were joined by 10 local restaurants offering complimentary bites, alongside distilleries, breweries, food trucks, and artisan vendors.

Throughout May, wineries across the region hosted special tastings, winemaker dinners, vineyard experiences, and other events.

Organizers have scheduled Paso Wine Fest 2027 for May 14–16. Tickets for the Grand Tasting, Paired Paso, and Sparkling Paso will go on sale in December.