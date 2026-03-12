Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pat Butler Elementary students take the stage in 'Willy Wonka' musical

KSBY
Students at Pat Butler Elementary in Paso Robles perform the 'Willy Wonka' musical 'A Lesson of Kindness.'
A notorious chocolate factory will be coming to life in Paso Robles as students at Pat Butler Elementary perform the "Willy Wonka" musical.

Dozens of students will take the stage at 6 p.m. on March 12 and 13.

The musical will feature lively songs, vibrant costumes and energetic dance routines that are sure to keep the audience entertained.

The show encourages creativity, teamwork and confidence while also sharing the importance of kindness with the community.

"It's good for socializing, and you can really make new friends," said Violet Anderson, who is playing "Charlie." "I mean, it's just such a magical experience. We had so many wonderful sets this year. It's a really great story. I mean, the people that I work with this year, they've been amazing."

The musical program is offered for free to all Pat Butler Elementary students interested in participating.

Tickets for the show are $10.

