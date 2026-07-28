PG&E power grid upgrade underway in Paso Robles

Paso Robles is currently undergoing a significant development project as roughly 50,000 residents in the northern San Luis Obispo County area are set to benefit from an extensive power grid upgrade.

In response to the rising wildfire risk and increasing energy demand, PG&E initiated this project as a “strategic investment” to “modernize and strengthen the electric grid throughout its service area.”

A significant part of the project involves replacing a six-mile section of wooden power lines east of Highway 101 with more durable and fire-resistant steel poles, which are expected to require less maintenance over time.

Additionally, construction crews will build a 10.5-mile section of new power lines and set up a new union switching station.

Officials state that these significant upgrades will lead to a more reliable energy system for the Paso Robles community.