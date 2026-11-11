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PG&E power outage affects thousands in northern San Luis Obispo County

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Nearly 9,000 PG&E customers in northern San Luis Obispo County are without power Tuesday evening.

The large outage was reported starting at 5:35 p.m.

According to the utility company, a PG&E crew "shut off power to make an urgent repair safely." A spokesperson says crews found two broken cross arms near a substation.

PG&E crews will be restoring power to customers in phases with a goal of having everyone restored before 10 p.m.

The outage affects a large swath of the area east of Paso Robles and Templeton.

For updates on outages in your area, visit the PG&E website.

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