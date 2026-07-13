Phase 2 construction of Creston Road Corridor Improvements Project begins Monday

Crews will begin the second phase of the Creston Road Corridor Improvements Project on Monday, June 13.

Caltrans officials say the work will stretch from Orchard Drive to Niblick Road in Paso Robles. The project includes road repairs, new sidewalks, better bike lanes, and a new roundabout at Rolling Hills Road.

Drivers can expect lane closures and traffic changes later during the month. According to officials, the nearly $18 million project is funded by state money and local voter-approved sales taxes.