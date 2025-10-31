Pilot loses arm to plane propeller at Paso Robles Airport

A pilot was hospitalized after losing his arm Wednesday in an accident involving a plane propeller.

It happened at around 5:45 p.m. at the Paso Robles Airport.

Airport Manager Mark Scandalis did not go into detail on how the incident happened, describing it as complicated, but said the 81-year-old pilot from Watsonville was in the process of departing the airport in an Aeronca Chief plane.

Scandalis says staff with Lloyd’s Aviation were able to provide first-aid and call 911.

No other information was immediately available.

