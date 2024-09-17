Plans to replace former youth correctional facility with commercial center in Paso Robles

Land that once used to house a youth correctional facility could soon be transformed into a new project called The Landing Paso Robles.

Majestic Realty now owns the estimated 140 acres on the west side of Airport Road where the Estrella Correctional Facility now stands, abandoned since 2008.

The owners have been working with the City of Paso Robles on the design of a new commercial center for roughly four years. The project first presented in 2023 failed to meet state environmental requirements and project designers were forced to go back to the drawing board, according to Paso Robles Community Development Director Warren Frace.

"It's got less warehousing," Frace said. "It's got a bigger hotel conference center, a little bit more retail, a little bit more tourist-oriented, so it's actually a project that's a much better fit for the City of Paso Robles.”

Frace hopes to see work beginning on the hotel and conference center within the next couple of years. Smaller warehouses for the local wine industry and smaller commercial buildings have been added as well as more space for people traveling on Highway 46.

"We're basically picking up kind of where we're at last year, where we have to recirculate the EIR (Environmental Impact Report), get public comments, and they'll be ready to go to the Planning Commission and City Council," Frace added.

The EIR process takes 45 days. The city will be accepting public comments this fall which can be emailed to planning@prcity.com. Then, the project plans will move on to the Planning Commission and City Council for consideration.