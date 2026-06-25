Police seeking to locate Paso Robles bank robbery suspect

Paso Robles police are seeking to locate a man they say is a suspect in a bank robbery on Wednesday afternoon in the city.

Officers responded to reports of the robbery at around 2:49 p.m. at Wells Fargo Bank on the 500 block of Spring Street.

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Police say they learned a man entered the bank, claimed he had a gun, and demanded money from an employee.

Police say the man never showed a firearm, adding that he ran off heading northbound on Spring Street after robbing the bank.

Police did not disclose how much money the suspect took.

Through descriptions provided to police and bank surveillance video, investigators say they identified the suspect as Ernesto Noriega Cisneros.

Paso Robles police Ernesto Noriega Cisneros

Police are attempting to locate Cisneros for questioning as part of the investigation and are asking anyone who may know where he is to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP (7867) or by texting "SLOTIPS" and the message to CRIMES (274637).