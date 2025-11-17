Power outage impacting Paso Robles City Hall and Library

Paso Robles City Hall and the Paso Robles City Library were closed on Monday because of a power outage.

According to city officials, PG&E expects the power to remain out for most of the day while repairs are underway. As a result, the library and main City Hall lobby will remain closed for the rest of the day.

Some City Hall services, currently operating from the City Council Chambers due to remodeling, remain open. Those services include:



Utility billing

Development permitting

City Clerk

City officials expect all facilities to reopen on Tuesday as regularly scheduled.

