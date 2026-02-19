Ranchers meet in Paso Robles for annual cattlemen's meeting

California state leaders joined local ranchers in Paso Robles Wednesday for the annual San Luis Obispo County Cattlemen's Association meeting.

Local beef producers and stakeholders came together to discuss policy, new technology and other topics impacting the beef industry. Congressman Jimmy Panetta was one of the guest speakers.

KSBY spoke with California Cattlemen's Association Second Vice President Anthony Stornetta, who said the recent rainfall made this year's meeting especially exciting.

"I've been in the industry 35 years, and this is probably one of the best years," said Stornetta, "Prices are high, and we've had some really good rain."

Once business talks wrapped up, guests enjoyed a social hour and dinner.