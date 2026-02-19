Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityPaso Robles

Actions

Ranchers meet in Paso Robles for annual cattlemen's meeting

Cattlemen's Association Mtg
KSBY News
Cattlemen's Association Mtg
Posted

California state leaders joined local ranchers in Paso Robles Wednesday for the annual San Luis Obispo County Cattlemen's Association meeting.

Local beef producers and stakeholders came together to discuss policy, new technology and other topics impacting the beef industry. Congressman Jimmy Panetta was one of the guest speakers.

KSBY spoke with California Cattlemen's Association Second Vice President Anthony Stornetta, who said the recent rainfall made this year's meeting especially exciting.

"I've been in the industry 35 years, and this is probably one of the best years," said Stornetta, "Prices are high, and we've had some really good rain."

Once business talks wrapped up, guests enjoyed a social hour and dinner.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community