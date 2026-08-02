Residential fire contained by fire crews in Paso Robles Saturday evening

A residential fire on the 2900 block of Vine Street in Paso Robles was contained Saturday evening after a candle was left unattended in a bedroom.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to the report at approximately 5:18 p.m. Upon arrival, fire crews said they found light smoke and water coming from the front door of the residence as occupants were leaving.

Firefighters checked the home and found one bedroom filled with smoke and a home sprinkler activation. The home sustained extensive water damage due to the sprinkler activation, and crews remained on scene for two hours to assist with cleanup.

Officials say A total of 13 firefighters responded to the incident, with additional assistance from Paso Robles Police Department and San Luis Ambulance Service.