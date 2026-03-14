Ribbon-cutting ceremony for new playground at Georgia Brown Dual Immersion School

PASO ROBLES — A brand new playground opened for students at Georgia Brown Dual Immersion School in Paso Robles.

Students, families, staff and community members came together Friday afternoon for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

School officials say the new space offers kids a modern and engaging play environment to support physical activity, social development and outdoor learning.

Kindergartener Peyton Yeaman-Sanchez said she is excited about the new playground.

"Well, I really like these shade covers because when it's hot, we can go under them. (I'm) really excited to play on it next week," Yeaman-Sanchez said.

The new playground at Georgia Brown Dual Immersion School was funded by a voter-approved initiative to improve facilities at local schools called Measure M.