Road work set to impact several high-traffic areas in Paso Robles

Summer road work is stretching into the fall in Paso Robles, with several construction projects set to impact traffic in the coming weeks.

In a press release, the City announced three construction zones were identified for potential detours: Creston Road, South Vine Street, and the Sierra Bonita neighborhood.

Creston Road is entering its second phase of construction starting Sept. 10, with excavation efforts in place to install new water lines. Two-way traffic will remain in place, but bike lanes and street parking will be temporarily suspended.

Crews will also be working on reconstructing the left-turn lane from Creston Road to Golden Hill Road, improving pavement and bicycle accessibility. The second phase of construction is expected to conclude with a brand new roundabout off Rolling Hills Road.

Developer-funded improvements will result in road closures on Creston and Niblick Road, with crews preparing to launch an upgraded right-turn lane.

The construction will wrap up with a PG&E yellow flashing arrow project, which is set to be complete in early October. The light will be the first flashing arrow signal in the city, and is anticipated to reduce crashes and improve pedestrian safety.

On Sept. 14, sewer construction will begin between Cuerno Largo and Wilmar Place off South Vine Street. Single-lane traffic will be in place, with officials advising drivers to expect delays in the work zone.

The Sierra Bonita Neighborhood Project is entering its final phase, wrapping up pavement repairs that began in April. A full list of impacted roads and closures in the neighborhood is available on the Paso Robles City website.

Officials remind drivers to slow in work areas and avoid parking in active construction zones. Crews are set to operate Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

