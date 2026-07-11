Safety first on the midway: What happens before the rides open

We’ve all seen it: rides put up and torn back down, some within a matter of just a few days, so just how safe are fair rides really?

“We’d never put profit over safety; not even a question for us,” said CEO of Helms & Sons Amusements Davey Helm.

For Helm, running Helm & Sons Amusements isn’t just about setting up rides and games; it’s carrying on a family business he’s been part of his entire life.

“We operate this business as a father and mother first and business partner second,” he said. “You can rest assured that not only our children, but your children will be safe, and we take that responsibility second to none.”

Helm and his crew of more than 300 team members usually race the clock to build the carnival in about a week. But this year, with a second massive roller coaster joining, they’ve been given two weeks to bring the entire operation to life.

“It's not just coming in the middle of the night and set up and, you know, it's open the next day,” Helm said.

Helm says safety comes first. Every worker is extensively trained and certified, crews hold daily safety meetings, and each ride undergoes a rigorous inspection before a single person climbs aboard.

“The California Department of Safety and Health, you know, come out and take a look at everything, then we have the fire department, the building inspections, lots and lots of inspections to make sure and ensure that your safety is paramount,” Helm said.

While Helm is at the helm of safety high above the midway, the California Mid-State Fair is focused on keeping fairgoers safe on the ground, and that starts at the security gate.

“When you're coming to the fair, it's best just to think about going on the airplane,” said California Mid-State Fair CEO Colleen Bojorquez. “You’ll want to make sure that you don’t have any firearms, you don’t have any weapons, we don’t allow metal water bottles, and you can’t bring any outside food or water.”

A huge event like the California Mid-State Fair draws in crowds of people, and more people bring more traffic and fewer parking spots. But, if the fair’s $30 limited parking is not available, shuttles are.

“You can park over by Lowes, Albertsons or city hall, and there are shuttles that run, I believe, every 15 minutes, and they drop you off right in front of our main gate,” Bojorquez said.

The fair will be offering free carnival rides for everyone on the first day of the fair.