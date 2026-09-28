Salinas River Trail in Paso Robles closing for repairs

Paso Robles city officials say starting on Monday, September 28 the City of Paso Robles will begin repairs on a segment of the Salinas River Trail.

The repairs will cause a temporary closure of about a quarter mile.

The asphalt repairs and slurry sealing maintenance work will start on Monday, October 5 and is expected to end on Friday, October 9.

The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the trail will remain closed for the full duration of the project, including nights.

The closed section of the trail begins just north of the Navajo Avenue cul-de-sac, and south along the Salinas River behind the Villa Del Rio Apartments, ending where the asphalt joins the granite path.

During this closure, city officials urge the community to use Niblick Road and South River Road around the Woodland Plaza shopping center as a detour route.

Closure and detour signs will be placed at the trail heads.