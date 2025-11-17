San Luis Obispo County residents remember those lost to road traffic incidents

The third Sunday of November is the World day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims and San Luis Obispo County is recognizing them and the families affected.

A bell was rung 24 times at the event, each representing a life lost in San Luis Obispo County to traffic incidents this year.

Gina Grieb was the Volunteer Coordinator for the event.

“We call them actually incidents or collisions or even crashes because they are preventable," Grieb said. "Most of them are. I mean, that's why we're here.”

This event held around the world is meant to honor those who have been killed or seriously injured from roadway accidents and to spread awareness. In Paso Robles, many SLO county members shared how they have been impacted by roadway incidents.

Maya Rogers lost her brother in a hit and run crash near Orcutt two years ago.

“What happens is traffic accidents like this, whether it's a hit and run or someone being severely injured, it's a ripple effect in which it affects not only the person or the people involved in the accident, but their family members long after," Rogers said.

There are over 800 accidents and 35 fatalities each year in the San Luis Obispo Area, according to the San Luis Obispo council of governments.

Organizers said photos and the shoes of those who were lost from traffic incidents were displayed at the event to show people who are affected are more than just a statistic.

“It gives us some depth because we don't want to forget who they are, it's personal," Grieb said. "This is this is not…this is a memorial.”

Rogers said attending and speaking at the world day of remembrance is a large part of learning to live without her brother.

“Knowing that you don't have to do it alone and there's others who can be with you on that journey because of their own experience or just their support, is one of the most healing, healing things that can happen." Rogers said.